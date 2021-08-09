Roswell, New Mexico Sneak Peek: The Only Way to Prevent Max's Death Is...

Michael Trevino probably thought he was done with doppelgangers after his time on The Vampire Diaries. Then he found himself in Roswell, New Mexico.

Max fills Kyle in on the whole clone situation in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s revealing hour (The CW, 8/7c), and his reaction is pretty much exactly what you’d expect: “Im in a nightmare. There’s another you? How? You know what, I don’t even want to know.”

“I can’t explain it, but the last few days, I’ve felt this pull,” Max tries to explain. “But it just keeps getting worse.”

Cue another spot-on Kyle reaction: “So you’re saying the person you have locked up is trying to draw you to him like some alien pied piper?”

Max does his best to explain the difficult-to-explain ordeal, but Kyle is at a loss. In fact, he admits that there’s nothing he can do as Max’s doctor to prevent his impending death.

“I’ve done everything I could for you,” Kyle says. The only way to save you now is…” (What, you didn’t think we were going to give everything away, did you? You’ll have to watch the clip to see what comes next.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of Max and Kyle’s clone chat, then drop a comment below with your thoughts on Season 3 so far.