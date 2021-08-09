Doom Patrol's Season 3 Teaser Is Quite Possibly the Strangest Thing We've Seen All Year — Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Gossip Girl Recap: A Halloween Party Scares Up Another OG Cameo

HBO Max has released a teaser for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and… y’all have fun now making heads or tails of it!

Premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 (with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases), Season 3 opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker, which leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol then finds themselves at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (played by Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

In addition to casting Gomez, Doom Patrol in Season 3 will introduce both its version of the Brotherhood of Dada as well as the Dead Boy Detective Agency, cutting deep as it does with the more arcane comic book fodder.

“The Sisterhood of Dada”, as it will be known on the HBO Max original, is comprised of Malcolm (played by onetime Flash guest star Micah Joe Parker), a quiet, sensitive and thoughtful soul who would often rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world; Shelley Byron aka The Fog (Agent Carter‘s scene-stealing Wynn Everett), a charming, seductive and poetic alleged terrorist; Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy (Cloak & Dagger‘s Miles Mussenden), a sculptor of strange life-like masks who is covered with tattoos and scars; Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk (Anita Kalathara), a hard-partying, light-hearted ne’er do well; and Sachiko aka The Quiz (Gina Hiraizumi), a germaphobe whose crippling phobias mask awe-inspiring powers.

Turning to the Dead Boy Detective Agency: Ty Tennant (Fox/Canal+’s War of the Worlds) will play Edwin Payne, who since dying 80 years ago due to a “clerical error” has seen horrors no one could imagine, while Sebastian Croft (Game of Thrones‘ Young Ned Stark) will similarly guest-star as Charles Rowland, another long-dead lad who does his best to be chipper, though his death by hypothermia and neglect haunts him. Additionally, Madalyn Horcher (Fox’s Gracepoint) will guest-star as Crystal Palace, a sarcastic teenage medium whose only friends are Charles and Edwin.

