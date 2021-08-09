Catherine Zeta-Jones to Play Morticia in Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series

RELATED STORIES Netflix Renews The Circle (for Seasons 4 and 5), Indian Matchmaking and More

Here’s some spooky-good casting: Catherine Zeta-Jones is adding Morticia Addams to her long list of iconic roles. The actress will portray the Addams Family matriarch in Netflix’s Tim Burton-directed Wednesday.

Previously announced cast members include Jenna Ortega (YOU) as the titular Addams daughter, and Luis Guzman (Code Black) as Gomez.

The eight-episode series is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Zeta-Jones’ recent TV credits include Olivia de Havilland on FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Griselda Blanco in Lifetime’s Cocaine Godmother, Vicki Ellis on Facebook Watch’s Queen America and Dr. Vivian Capshaw on Fox’s Prodigal Son.

She joins a long list of well-known actresses who have portrayed Morticia Addams. Anjelica Huston famously played her on the big screen in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993); Bebe Neuwirth originated the role on Broadway in 2010’s Addams Family musical, later replaced by Brooke Shields; and Charlize Theron currently voices her in Universal Pictures’ CGI franchise, which launched in 2019 and has a sequel on the way.

