Good Morning America's Dan Harris Announces ABC News Exit — Watch

Good Morning America weekend anchor Dan Harris is leaving ABC News.

Harris, who spent the past two decades serving in multiple roles at the network, expects to make his exit in two months, he announced on Sunday’s broadcast.

“This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “It’s been a lot to juggle, and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

Harris made mention of the continuing demands of his own media venture called Ten Percent Happier, which focuses on teaching meditation to skeptics. The anchor has frequently discussed on air how meditation helped rid himself of negative thoughts and attitudes, and even specifically detailed how he once suffered a panic attack mid-show.

Watch Harris announce his exit in the video below, then keep scrolling:

.@danbharris is leaving @ABC News in two months to focus on his company, @10percent. We are going to miss you, but wish you and @10percent all the best! pic.twitter.com/P7qbHL8avU — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 8, 2021

Harris first joined ABC News in March of 2000. Previously, he served as a co-anchor for ABC News’ Nightline, but stepped away in 2019, citing similar reasons to those behind his current exit. Before that, Harris worked as a correspondent and host on 20/20, and as a reporter on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. He has also made appearances on shows like The Colbert Report, Katie, The Insider and 500 Questions.

In 2014, the journalist published the book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice In My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works. The following year, Harris transformed his bestseller into an app.