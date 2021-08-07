The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 8

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 returning series (including new seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, DC’s Stargirl and Titans, and the midseason return of Riverdale), a dozen series debuts (including Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Family Game Fight!, and the Fantasy Island reboot) and a smattering of films and specials (including an animated Descendants follow-up, and the third and final installment in the Kissing Booth trilogy).

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

7 pm 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (ESPN)

8 pm Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC)

9 pm Blindspotting Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Godfather of Harlem Season 2B premiere (Epix)

9 pm UFO docuseries premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Wellington Paranormal Season 1 finale (The CW)

9:30 pm Fantasy Island: Welcome to the New Fantasy Island preview special (Fox)

9:35 pm The Deceived Season 1 finale (Starz)

10 pm The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Love Life basic cable premiere (TBS)

10:30 pm Family Game Fight! series premiere (NBC)

MONDAY, AUG. 9

3 am Reservation Dogs series premiere (FX on Hulu; first two episodes)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior returns (NBC)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 17 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies – Global Activation special (MTV)

10 pm The Wall Season 4B premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

8 pm DC’s Stargirl Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out Season 16 premiere (VH1)

9 pm Fantasy Island series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 16 premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11

3 am Bake Squad series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Kissing Booth 3 film premiere (Netflix)

3 am What If…? series premiere (Disney+)

8 pm America’s Got Talent returns (NBC)

8 pm The Challenge Season 37 (aka Spies, Lies and Allies) premiere (MTV)

8 pm Riverdale returns (The CW)

9 pm Family Game Fight! Episode 2/time slot premiere (NBC)

9:30 pm Cribs revival premiere (MTV)

10 pm Dave Season 2 finale (FXX)

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

3 am Ex-Rated series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am FBoy Island Season 1 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)

3 am Gossip Girl summer finale (HBO Max)

3 am Homeroom documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Hype series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Ms. Pat Show series premiere (BET+)

3 am The North Water Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Titans Season 3 premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season premiere (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm Walker Season 1 finale (The CW)

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

3 am Brand New Cherry Flavor limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Coda film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Home Before Dark Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Modern Love Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Schmigadoon! Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 finale (Disney+)

9:40 pm Descendants: The Royal Wedding animated special (Disney Channel)

10 pm AEW: Rampage series premiere (TNT)

10 pm Disney’s Magic Bake-Off series premiere (Disney Channel)

10 pm Icon: Music Through the Lens docuseries finale (PBS)

