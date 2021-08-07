Trevor Moore, The Whitest Kids U Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Gomez Addams Cast, Euphoria for Minka Kelly and More

Trevor Moore, a co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, passed away Friday as a result of an unknown accident, our sister site Deadline reports. The comedian, actor and producer was 41.

His death was confirmed by his manager, who issued the following statement on behalf of his wife, Aimee Carlson:

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore got his start as the leader of the comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, which ran for five seasons from 2007-2011 on Fuse and IFC. He and his crew (which included Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter) gained national attention after winning Best Sketch Group at the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2006.

Cregger and Brown released their own statement upon hearing of their collaborator’s death:

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

In addition, Comedy Central marked Moore’s passing with a Facebook post that called him a “vital talent and a vital member” of the cable network’s family.

Moore’s other credits include Walk the Prank, a Disney XD series he wrote and directed about four children who pull off real pranks on unsuspecting victims, in addition to Comedy Central’s The Trevor Moore Show.

Most recently, he co-created and executive-produced Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It, a part-scripted/part-improvised hybrid series that let the audience choose what happened.