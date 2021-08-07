Melissa Benoist Wraps Supergirl Series Finale, Thankful for 'Incredible 6 Years'

Supergirl has left the building, probably by up, up and awayyyy!ing out a skylight.

Production on the Arrowverse series wrapped this Fraturday, and lead Melissa Benoist commemorated the occasion with a post to Instagram. TV Shows Ending in 2021

“thank you for an incredible 6 years — the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️,” Kara’s portrayer wrote alongside a photo of her with co-stars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood (above). “that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw.”

Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, similarly reflected on filming his final scenes, tweeting, “Oh boy that was tough. Held it together right up until the end but there’s no superpower that can stop raw emotion. A big thank you to all the fans, for all the tweets and letters, all mightily appreciated.”

The English actor also posted to Instagram a different angle on the photo of him, Benoist and Leigh, celebrating “6 incredible years with these two incredible people. What a joy to go to work with them.

“Thank you all for an amazing ride,” he added. “I’ve loved playing the Martian Manhunter for you. Who knows, maybe I’ll get to suit up again someday.”

Supergirl‘s 20-episode farewell run was announced back in September 2020. At that time, Benoist shared, “To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist continued. “She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Regarding the show’s final episodes, Benoist back then teased, “I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Supergirl's sixth and final season resumes Tuesday, Aug. 24, with the series' final 13 episodes; watch a teaser below.