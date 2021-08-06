Ratings: Olympics Eye Audience Low, Fox's Preseason NFL Close Behind

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Thursday coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 8.6 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, marking the summer games’ smallest audience yet (per fast nationals) and matching their demo low (set last Saturday). Will a TV Show Ever Run 10 Seasons Again?

Over on Fox, an NFL preseason match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 6.2 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Big Brother (3.6 mil/0.9) and Love Island (1.7 mil/0.4) each held steady in the demo week-to-week while dropping a handful of eyeballs… and The CW’s The Outpost (340K/0.0) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.