This Is Us Boss Teases Spoilery Title of Final Season Premiere — Any Guesses?

Dan Fogelman, creator and showrunner of the four-time Emmy-nominated best drama contender, shared on Twitter a peek at the Season 6 title page, noting that the word following “THE” had effectively been redacted with ampersands, hashtags and such. But the second word is 10 letters long, he confirmed.

Fogelman said that NBC had asked him if “THE #$%^@$%#*&” in fact was the actual title, and he explained to them, “Nope. I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at internet.”

“It’s the right amount of letters though,” he told Twitter followers, “so do your thing.”

So get yer weekend thinking caps on, people, and tell us: What is 10 letters long and potentially spoilery regarding the beginning of This Is Us‘ end?

As revealed back in May, This Is Us‘ sixth and final season is being held for midseason/early 2022, at which point its 18 episodes will unspool largely uninterrupted.

“Obviously because of COVID this year, [This Is Us‘] schedule has been on-and-off,” Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Television’s Chairman of Entertainment, explained to TVLine, “and we want to honor the fans by making sure have the best viewing experience possible” for the acclaimed family drama’s farewell run.

“By putting it at midseason, we’ll have the least interruptions possible,” Rovner added. “I think it’ll be a great event for the fans to enjoy this incredible show.”

