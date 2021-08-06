The Great Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Hulu — Plus, A Pregnant Catherine Goes to War With Peter in New Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Great: Gillian Anderson Joins Season 2 Cast as Catherine's Mother

Coups aren’t as easy as they look — or at least that’s what Catherine is discovering in a new teaser for Season 2 of The Great.

Hulu’s pseudo-historical comedy returns for its sophomore season on Friday, Nov. 19, the streamer announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Along with the premiere date, Hulu released a sneak peek at the new season, which picks up right after Catherine led an insurrection to overthrow her husband Peter’s reign in the Season 1 finale.

Catherine now wears the bejeweled crown — and is carrying Peter’s royal heir, by the way — but the epic power struggle just seems to be another form of marital bickering for these two. “Dearest wife, how have you been?” a clueless-as-ever Peter asks Catherine in the teaser above, and she scoffs: “‘How have I been?’ At war with you, that’s how I’ve been.”

Peter doesn’t mind a bit of bloodshed, he proudly announces, but Catherine intends to rule Russia without violence. “I’m winning,” she declares, to which he smugly replies, “I love that you think that.” Plus, we catch a glimpse of Gillian Anderson guest-starring as Catherine’s mother — although doesn’t it kind of look like she keels over dead? — amid a flurry of drunken revelry and cold-blooded murder.

If Catherine gives up her claim to the throne, Peter promises, “we can have sex.” But that doesn’t tempt the empress even a little: “I’d rather choke to death on this tiny chicken.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Season 2 of The Great, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.