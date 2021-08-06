Panic Cancelled at Amazon Prime

The Panic is over at Amazon Prime: The streamer has cancelled the YA drama based on Lauren Oliver’s book after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, which debuted this past May, was set in “a small Texas town where every summer, the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better,” per the official synopsis. But with the pot of money larger than ever and the game at its most dangerous, the current players were forced to confront “their deepest, darkest fears” and “decide how much they [were] willing to risk in order to win.”

The cast featured Olivia Welch (Unbelievable, Fear Street), Mike Faist (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Jessica Sula (Scream: The TV Series), Camron Jones (The Purge), Ray Nicholson (Mayans M.C.) and Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace). Other familiar faces in the show included Moira Kelly (The Cutting Edge), Rachel Bay Jones (God Friended Me), Jordan Elsass (Superman & Lois) and Nancy McKeon (The Division, The Facts of Life).

Book author Oliver served as creator, writer and executive producer on the series.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation. Hit the comments with your reactions to the news!