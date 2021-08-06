My 600-Lb. Life's Gina Krasley Dead at 30 — Read TLC's Statement

RELATED STORIES Counting On Cancelled at TLC Following Josh Duggar Arrest

Counting On Cancelled at TLC Following Josh Duggar Arrest TLC to Host Trading Spaces Reunion: Watch Paige Davis & Co. Look Back Ahead of the Show's 2018 Return

Gina Krasley, the subject of a Season 8 episode of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, died on Sunday, Aug. 1. She was just 30 years old.

Though a specific cause of death was not been included in Krasley’s obituary, TLC released the following statement on social media: “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on [My 600-Lb. Life]. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

“Her greatest passion was dancing, and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up,” according to her obituary. “She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ TikTok trend, and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline, and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family.”

“My life’s been hard,” the New Jersey native said in her episode. “The first thing I remember is my older sister getting diagnosed with agoraphobia when I was seven and she was 11. I felt like all my mom’s attention was on my sister, and I always felt my whole life that I was pushed under the rug. That was a really hard time in my life, and I got really jealous of my sister. I remember what made me forget that pain of being abandoned was eating. And by the time I was 10, I was already over 150 pounds.”

Krasley’s episode, titled “Gina’s Story,” debuted on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Hit PLAY on the video below for a look at her episode: