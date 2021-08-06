It looks like Samantha, Lionel and the rest of the squad will start gearing up for graduation this fall.

Netflix has unveiled the premiere date for Dear White People's fourth and final season, which arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22. Mark your calendars accordingly!

Set during senior year at Winchester as well as a “not-so-distant, post-pandemic future,” the remaining episodes will see the satirical dark comedy’s central characters “looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives,” according to the official synopsis. “Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”

Adapted from the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People follows a group of socially conscience Black students navigating cultural biases, misguided activism and injustice on their predominately white Ivy league campus. The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

Series creator Justine Simien, who also wrote and directed the film, will executive-produce the Netflix dramedy’s final episodes and serve as co-showrunner alongside Jaclyn Moore.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” Simien previously said in a statement. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Check out a sneak peek from the final season above and let us know your thoughts in the comments. What do you hope to see before Dear White People bows out?