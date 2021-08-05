Y: The Last Man: Watch the World Collapse in First Trailer for FX on Hulu's Post-Apocalyptic Comic Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Impeachment: American Crime Story, What We Do in the Shadows, Y: The Last Man and More Get Premiere Dates

“This is a man’s world,” James Brown croons in the new trailer for FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man. But as evidenced by the clip’s first few moments, that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

Adapted from the comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra (and premiering Monday, Sept. 13), Y: The Last Man follows what happens after “a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey,” reads the show’s official description. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

In the trailer (embedded above), we view the aftermath of the horrific event, as bodies begin to fall in New York City, Washington D.C. and beyond. The world’s women — including now-President Jennifer Brown (House of Cards‘ Diane Lane) — attempt to find out what happened and how to fix it, as they hurry against time to ensure the survival of the human race. Oh, and that “last man”? He’s got to stay alive amid falling planes, massive gunfire, a mysterious U.S. agency and the general chaos exploding around him.

Joining Schnetzer and Lane are Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2) and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy).

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us, comic fans: Will you be watching? Drop your thoughts in the Comments below!