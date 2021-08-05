TVLine Items: Ian Anthony Dale Joins TWD, Bad Batch Renewed and More

The Walking Dead has recruited Hawaii Five-0 vet Ian Anthony Dale to shake things up in an unimaginable way during the 11th and final season.

Dale will play Tomi, “a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes,” our sister site Deadline reports. “His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid.” Dale’s other TV credits include All Rise, Salvation and Murder in the First.

Additionally, Laurie Fortier (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Hemlock Grove) has joined the AMC series’ swan song as Agatha. No character details are currently available about her role.

* Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+, to premiere in 2022.

* Hulu has given a pilot order to Reboot, a comedy starring Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) and Johnny Knoxville (Jackass) from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, per The Hollywood Reporter. In the meta premise, Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

* Amazon Prime has picked up The Lake, its first scripted Canadian series, starring Julia Stiles (Riviera, Dexter), Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and Madison Shamoun (#blackAF), per Deadline. The half-hour comedy centers on the quintessential Canadian cottage experience.

* Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) has landed the male lead in the NBC romantic comedy pilot Someone Out There, Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the standup special Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, debuting Thursday, Aug. 19:

