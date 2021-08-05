Streaming Rankings: Black Widow Has Top 10 Debut, Manifest Is Still No. 1

RELATED STORIES Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney for Releasing Black Widow on Streaming

Did Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney just add another exhibit into evidence?

Marvel’s Black Widow standalone prequel of sorts, which had a 134-minute running time and (in?)famously premiered on Disney+ (with Premiere Access) the same time it hit theaters, made its debut on the Nielsen Streaming Rankings chart (for the week of July 5) at No. 9, with 514 million total minutes viewed.

NBC’s cancelled Manifest — whose first two seasons (totalling 29 episodes) have been available on Netflix for some time now — claimed the top spot for a fourth straight week, with 1.8 billion minutes viewed.

Manifest was trailed by Netflix’s Virgin River (1.45 billion minutes viewed across three 10-episode seasons), Amazon Prime’s The Tomorrow War movie (1.1 billion) and the first five episodes of Disney+’s Loki (1.08 billion).

Disney+’s Luca rounded out the Top 5, with 810 million minutes viewed.