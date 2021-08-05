Jeopardy! Fave LeVar Burton Speaks Out Amid Mike Richards Host Buzz: 'No Matter the Outcome, I've Won'

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy!: Mike Richards in 'Advanced Negotiations' to Become Permanent Host, Replace Alex Trebek (Report)

Jeopardy!: Mike Richards in 'Advanced Negotiations' to Become Permanent Host, Replace Alex Trebek (Report) LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Competition?

LeVar Burton is weighing in on reports that the search for a new Jeopardy! host is essentially over.

As revealed on Wednesday, the game show’s exec producer, Mike Richards, is in final negotiations to succeed the late Alex Trebek as full-time emcee.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton wrote on Twitter Thursday. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

Richards and Burton were two of more than a dozen guest hosts who in the past year filled in for Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death last year of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. (Trebek’s final episodes aired in January.)

Burton, whose hard-fought Jeopardy! guest hosting stint last week was met with mixed reviews, recently confessed to New York Times Magazine that “it will hurt” if he gets passed over for the permanent gig. “But if that happens, I will get over it,” he added. “I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”