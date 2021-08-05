David Faber's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Competition? Vote!

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Fave LeVar Burton Speaks Out Amid Mike Richards Host Buzz: 'No Matter the Outcome, I've Won'

Jeopardy! Fave LeVar Burton Speaks Out Amid Mike Richards Host Buzz: 'No Matter the Outcome, I've Won' Jeopardy!: Mike Richards in 'Advanced Negotiations' to Become Permanent Host, Replace Alex Trebek (Report)

Squawk on the Street co-host David Faber is set to wrap up his one-week Jeopardy! “audition” on Friday amid reports that a permanent host has already been chosen.

As revealed on Wednesday, the game show’s exec producer, Mike Richards, is in final negotiations to succeed the late Alex Trebek as full-time emcee. However, a rep for Sony Pictures Television maintains that discussions are ongoing with “several” potential candidates — might one of them be Faber?

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards, who served as an interim host himself, said earlier this year. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Faber’s Aug. 6 swan song, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, ex-Today host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, GMA co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and Reading Rainbow vet LeVar Burton? (For the record, sportscaster Joe Buck will close out Jeopardy‘s guest host era next week.) Vote below!