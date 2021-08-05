Days of Our Lives' Charles Shaughnessy Joins General Hospital

Days of Our Lives alum Charles Shaughnessy has booked an appointment with ABC’s General Hospital. Days of Our Lives' 10 Best Characters Ever, Ranked

Details on the English actor’s role, which was first reported by Soap Opera Digest, are currently under wraps, but he is set for a September debut. But it must be noted (thanks for the reminder, Jason on Twitter!) that back in 1984, he showed up for a short spell as Holly Sutton’s cousin, Alistair Durban.

In the daytime-TV arena, Shaughnessy is best known for his longtime, multi-part run as Days of Our Lives‘ ISA agent Shane Donovan (whom he most recently played in early 2017).

His myriad primetimes roles, meanwhile, of course include The Nanny (as Maxwell “Mistah!” Sheffield), Saints & Sinners, Mad Men (as London-based ad exec Saint John Powell), Masters of Sex and The Magicians (as Christopher Plover).

How and where do you think Shaughnessy will fit into the GH mix?