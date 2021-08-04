Yellowstone Spinoff: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Star in Prequel Series 1883 at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Yellowstone Return Pushed to November -- Watch Season 4 Teaser

Husband-and-wife country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have signed on to headline the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel spinoff, titled 1883, at Paramount+. Additionally, Sam Elliott is also set to star in the offshoot.

1883 follows the Dutton family as it embarks on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” said Elliott in a statement. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” said Tim McGraw. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill. “The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

1883 will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.