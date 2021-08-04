TVLine Items: Tuca & Bertie Renewed, BattleBots' Double Pickup and More

Tuca & Bertie will soon wrap up its second season, but fans can rest easy: Adult Swim has renewed the animated comedy for Season 3, it was announced on Wednesday. The current season’s final two episodes air Sunday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11:30/10:30c.

Tuca & Bertie has gotten a second lease on life at Adult Swim, which revived the series nearly a year after it was cancelled by Netflix following just one well-reviewed season.

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong provide the voices of best friends Tuca and Bertie, respectively.

* Discovery has renewed BattleBots for two more seasons, consisting of 80 hours.

* Leslie Jones (SNL) and Nat Faxon (Friends From College) will recur on the upcoming HBO Max pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, exec-produced by Taika Waititi (who will also costar as Blackbeard). The series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Flight of the Conchords‘ Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate; details on Jones’ and Faxon’s characters have not been announced.

* Ramón Rodríguez (The Affair) will costar in the Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming as the congressman brother of Aubrey Plaza’s character, our sister site Variety reports.

* Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire) has joined the Showtime anthology series Super Pumped, which chronicles the rise of Uber in Season 1, per Variety.

* Poppy Liu (Hacks) will star opposite Rachel Weisz in Amazon Prime’s Dead Ringers, a gender-swapped series reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1980s film, our sister site Deadline reports.

