TV Ratings: Tokyo Olympics Audience Eyes a 9-Night High

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Tuesday coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 14.6 million total viewers — the summer games’ best prelim audience since Sunday, July 25 — and with a 3.0 rating, which itself marks a five-night high. NCIS' Biggest Exits Ever, Ranked!

The night’s only other original broadcast programming, CBS’ Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4), added a few eyeballs week-to-week while rock steady in the demo.

Coming next Tuesday: Fox returns with a fresh episode of LEGO Masters and the premiere of its Fantasy Island reboot, The CW launches Stargirl Season 2 ahead of a new Superman & Lois, and NBC’s America’s Got Talent and College Bowl resume.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!