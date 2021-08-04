Physical Finale Sneak Peek: Can Sheila Give Danny's Campaign Some Heat?

RELATED STORIES Ted Lasso Season 2 Review: Feel-Good Hit Is as Lovely as You Remember

Aerobics enthusiast Sheila Rubin this week gets Physical on behalf of husband Danny’s political campaign. But will her splashy mall stunt bring (a sweaty) heat to his campaign… or douse any spark it had left?

The 1980s-set Apple TV+ dramedy opens its finale this Friday with Sheila and Bunny (played by Rose Byrne and Della Saba) leading a rousing, well-attended group aerobics class at the local mall’s center court, all as a supportive Greta (Dierdre Friel), a frankly impressed Danny (Rory Scovel) and a… something… John Breem (Paul Sparks) all look on from the sidelines.

Plus, as lookie-loos gathered ’round and snatched up videos of the gals’ viral-before-viral-was-a-thing workout, they also were slipped literature about Danny’s bid for state assembly.

Did the Spandex-clad gambit pay off? In the exclusive sneak peek above, the reviews are in via the local newspaper. Press play above to see who all made headlines.

Elsewhere in the Physical season finale, which is titled “Let’s Get Together”: With election day looming, Sheila entertains an intriguing proposition, while both Bunny’s finances and Tyler’s (Lou Taylor Pucci) health come to a head.