The Lucifer Final Season Poster Just Might Make You Emotional as Hell

All good things — including a show about the very baddest boy — must come to an end, the poster marking Lucifer's final season tells us.

Saved by Netflix after a three-season Fox run, Lucifer‘s previous season originally was earmarked as its swan song. But when Netflix surprised co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich with a request for one more, truly final round, the Season 5 finale’s original coda got clipped and the EPs whipped up a 10-episode “love letter” to Lucifans.

“As we started to dig into Season 6, we found new story we wouldn’t have told before,” Henderson told TVLine. “There is a story that we didn’t know we would have to tell until we got to the point we got to [with the Season 5 finale], and once we got there and looked around, we realized that there was an entire engine for an entire season’s worth of storytelling that we’re excited about.

“But it is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love,” he added.

Lucifer‘s swan song will release all 10 episodes on Friday, Sept. 10. Check out the full poster below (CLICK TO ZOOM), featuring series vets Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, Tom Ellis, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside and Aimee Garcia, then read on for more:

When last we tuned in, Lucifer (played by Ellis) had thwarted his twin brother Michael’s bid to claim Dad’s throne, though it took a whirlwind flight to Heaven to save Chloe (German), and then an unexpected trip back, to do so. But is Luci truly ready to be God? “What happens when the dog catches the car?” asks co-showrunner Modrovich. “Like, what happens when Lucifer gets a hold of something that maybe he thought he wanted? He’s always his own worst enemy, so it’s not going to be an easy road. Let’s put it that way.”

