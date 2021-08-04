Come From Away: Apple Sets Sept. 10 Premiere for Film of Broadway Musical

RELATED STORIES Physical Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Physical Renewed for Season 2 at Apple Physical Finale Sneak Peek: Can Sheila Give Danny's Campaign Some Heat?

Come From Away, Apple Original Films’ recording of a May 2021 performance of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, will premiere Friday. Sept. 10 on Apple TV+ — one day ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

With an original book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the U.S. are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001.

The live performance of Come From Away was filmed in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, in front an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers. The staging also employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

The cast for the filmed performance features Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Jenn Colella as Beverley/Annette, De’lon Grant as Bob, Joel Hatch as Claude, Tony Lepage as Kevin T., Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J./Al, Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beluah, Emily Walton as Janice. Jim Walton as Nick/Doug, Sharon Wheatley as Diane and Paul Whitty as Oz.

Watch the date announcement below: