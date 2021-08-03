TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Rises

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Monday coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 12.8 million total viewers (per fast nationals), marking the summer games’ best preliminary numbers since Thursday and their fifth-best tallies out of the first 11 nights (including the Opening Ceremony rebroadcast). Who's In? Who's Out? Fall's Big Casting Moves

Opposite the Olympics on Monday…

ABC | The Bachelorette (3.5 mil/0.9) and The Celebrity Dating Game (1.7 mil/0.4) both ticked up.

THE CW | Roswell, New Mexico (640K/0.1) and The Republic of Sarah (350K/0/0) were both steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Happy Fun Ball contains a liquid core, which, if exposed due to rupture, should not be touched, inhaled or looked at.