Simone Biles to Participate in Tuesday's Balance Beam Final, Her Last Scheduled Event in Tokyo Olympics

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Dives

TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Dives TV Ratings: Tokyo Olympics Surges to Games' Second-Largest Audience Yet

Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles will return to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, where she’ll compete in her very last scheduled event: the balance beam final.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet on Monday.

The news follows Saturday’s announcement that Biles was pulling out of the individual floor final scheduled for Monday. USA Gymnastics confirmed that development in a tweet and offered its utmost support to the star gymnast: “We’re all behind you, Simone.”

Biles also elected to not participate in last weekend’s uneven bars and vault events.

On July 27, Biles made her first of many schedule changes by removing herself from the women’s team competition. USA Gymnastics released a statement at the time that read, “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” Biles herself later told reporters that mental “demons” had gotten the best of her and that “I have to focus on my mental health… I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt.”

The following day, Biles withdrew from the individual all-around final. “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics shared in a statement. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Biles has since tweeted her appreciation for the support she’s been given along the way, writing, “The outpouring [of] love and support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.” She’s also elaborated on a phenomenon known as the “twisties,” which can cause gymnasts to become highly disoriented while performing.