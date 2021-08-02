New Amsterdam: Michelle Forbes Joins Season 4 in Pivotal Role

New Amsterdam may be getting ready to clean house, with a little help from Michelle Forbes.

The Killing and True Blood vet is joining the NBC medical drama’s upcoming fourth season in the recurring role of Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a calm, poised and fearless fixer who is brought in to “reconstruct” the failing hospital. TVLine has learned that Dr. Fuentes’ first order of business on her way to reversing New Amsterdam’s declining numbers will be to “wipe clean the inept board.”

Forbes most recently recurred on ABC’s Big Sky. A source close to the David E. Kelley drama confirms that Forbes’ role as Margaret Kleinsasser came to an end in the Season 1 finale.

New Amsterdam kicks off Season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 pm.