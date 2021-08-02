The Money Heist Gang Has 'No Plan, No Hope' in Trailer for Final Episodes

Making a safe getaway looks more improbable than ever in the trailer for the fifth and final part of Money Heist, the Spanish heist crime drama that streams on Netflix. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

As Part 5, Volume 1 opens, the gang has now been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, he doesn’t have an escape plan.

And just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. As such, as the end of the greatest heist in history draws nearer, “what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Volume 1 of the final season of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will premiere Friday, Sept. 3, the second batch of final episodes then arrives Dec. 3.