TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Dives

In the latest TV ratings, NBC's primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this Friday averaged 10.5 million total viewers, down 27 percent from the night prior and marking the summer games' smallest audience since the opening ceremony.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Love Island (1.4 mil/0.3) slipped to its third-smallest audience of the season while steady in the demo week-to-week.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.5) was down 17 and 29 percent from its previous airing.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemption, Burden of Truth‘s final premiere (630K/0.1) is currently on par with its Season 3 averages (510K/0.1); Dynasty (590K/0.1) is currently up.

