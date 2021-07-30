TV Ratings: Tokyo Olympics Surges to Games' Second-Largest Audience Yet

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Thursday-night coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 14.4 million total viewers, up 23 percent from Wednesday to mark the summer games’ second-best primetime audience yet. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Opposite the Olympics….

CBS | Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.9) and Love Island (1.7 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo week-to-week, and each only dropped a handful of viewers.

ABC | NBA Draft coverage averaged 1.4 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | Leading out of a Roswell NM rerun, The Outpost (450K/0.0) reclaimed its goose egg.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!