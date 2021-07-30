Love, Victor Renewed for Season 3

Love, Victor fans will find out whether Benji or Rahim is standing in that doorway: The romantic comedy has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, TVLine has learned.

A continuation of the 2018 film Love, Simon, the coming-of-age series stars Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar, a gay teenager attempting to navigate his sexuality and life in a new town. The cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Victor’s mother Isabel, James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Victor’s father Armando, Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and newcomer Mateo Fernandez as Salazar siblings Pilar and Adrian, Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Victor’s best friend Felix and George Sear (Alex Rider) as Victor’s boyfriend Benji.

In the show’s second season, which released on June 11, Victor found himself torn between Benji and new love interest Rahim (Season 2 addition Anthony Keyvan). The finale culminated with Victor appearing to choose between the two, running to either Benji or Rahim’s house and saying, “Hi” with a smile — but viewers never got to see which potential beau had opened the door.

Happy to hear the show is returning?