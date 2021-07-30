Rosa Salazar Is (Literally?) Bewitched by Catherine Keener in Wild Trailer for Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor

RELATED STORIES Outer Banks Season 2 Premiere Recap: Nothing Gold Can Stay -- Plus, Grade It!

With help from a (witch?)crafty Catherine Keener, a young female director campaigns to “curse” out a shady producer in the full trailer for Netflix‘s Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Premiering — a bit fittingly — on Friday the 13th (of August), the horror thriller stars Rosa Salazar (Undone, Parenthood) as Lisa Nova, a filmmaker who heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s to make a movie, only to clearly be let down by her producer (played by Perry Mason‘s Eric Lange). After that, Lisa “tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens,” the official synopsis reads.

Helping Lisa in her vengeful journey, Keener costars as an enigmatic woman with a particular set of skills (and who is also badly in need of a pedicure).

The cast for the eight-episode limited series also includes Jeff Ward (Agents of SHIELD), Hannah Levien (Siren), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Mark Acheson (Altered Carbon), Daniel Doheny and others.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero) serve as executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series.