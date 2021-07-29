TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Dips, Big Brother and Love Island Rise

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime coverage of Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics averaged 11.7 million total viewers (and a 2.7 demo rating), down about 15 percent from the preliminary numbers for the night prior. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Move

Opposite the “games of summer,” as they are called….

CBS | Big Brother (3.6 mil/0.9) and Love Island (1.8 mil/0.5) both ticked up week-to-week, posting their best Wednesday numbers since their respective season premieres.

ABC | $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.4) hit and tied season lows, while Match Game (2.4 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows (at the very least) with its “Yes, already” finale.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!