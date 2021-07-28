TV Ratings: Love Island Hits Tuesday High, Olympics Audience Stabilizes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Love Island drew 1.63 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week and hitting a Tuesday high for this season in the demo. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Over on NBC, coverage of the Tokyo Olympics drew 13.6 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, right on par with Monday night’s preliminary numbers (which marked the summer games’ first decline).

Everything else was repeats — or as we called them back in the day, “reruns.”

