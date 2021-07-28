The Prince Season 1: HBO Max Dropping All 12 Episodes at Midnight

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Dan Stevens' Prince Roles, Grey's Vet to Walker and More

TVLine Items: Dan Stevens' Prince Roles, Grey's Vet to Walker and More Sophie Turner to Voice William and Kate's Daughter in The Prince

The Prince requests the pleasure of your company… ASAP.

In a surprise move, HBO Max announced Wednesday that all 12 Season 1 episodes of Gary Janetti’s royal family-themed animated satire will drop at midnight (PT) Thursday.

Described as a satirical take about the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of an animated Prince George, The Prince stars Janetti in the title role. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

The series, inspired by Janetti’s popular royals-skewering Instagram account, was originally slated to debut in the spring. However, the April 9 death of Prince Philip prompted HBO Max to delay the premiere indefinitely. “We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut,” a rep for the streamer confirmed to THR at the time. “A new date will be announced at a later time.”