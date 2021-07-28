TVLine Items: Stupid Pet Tricks Series, Mary Hartman Lands at TBS and More

RELATED STORIES Matt Long Joins NBC's Getaway Pilot -- But What If Manifest Gets Saved?

Something wonderfully stupid is coming to TBS. The network has greenlit Stupid Pet Tricks, a half-hour series based on the classic Late Show With David Letterman segment, with Sarah Silverman attached as host.

Ordered for 10 episodes, the show is described as a “fresh, comedy variety show filled with big laughs, extraordinary animals, and of course the most stupid pet tricks out there.” Production is set to begin later this year in Los Angeles.

“The rule in show business is ‘never work with animals or children,’ but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway,” Silverman said in a statement.

Stupid Pet Tricks is being executive-produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh of The Jay & Tony Show, along with Letterman, Silverman and Amy Zvi.

* Norman Lear’s reboot of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman — starring Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire in the title role — has landed at TBS, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Hallmark’s Mahogany line, which has produced greeting cards specific to Black families for more than three decades, will serve as the inspiration for a quarterly slate of original films coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in early 2022, TVLine’s sister publication Variety reports.

* For the very first time, the People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! — on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9/8c, from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

* Adam Kaplan (Deception), Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) and Robert Wisdom (The Alienist) will recur on Fox’s upcoming ballet drama The Big Leap, our sister site Deadline reports. Kaplan will play Simon Lovewell, the queer twin brother of Anna Grace Barlow’s Brittney; Lennon will play Zach Peterman, the president of unscripted programming for the network on which the show-within-a-show airs; and Wisdom will play Earl, the conservative father of Raymond Cham’s Justin. The Big Leap premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 pm.

