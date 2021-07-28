Simone Biles to Skip Individual All-Around Final; Her Next Olympics Event Is Scheduled for Sunday

RELATED STORIES Simone Biles Exited Gymnastics Team Finals to 'Focus on My Mental Health,' Uncertain About Tokyo Olympics Future

Simone Biles Exited Gymnastics Team Finals to 'Focus on My Mental Health,' Uncertain About Tokyo Olympics Future Tokyo Olympics Audience Takes First Ratings Dip

Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles has withdrawn from her next Tokyo Olympics event — Thursday’s individual all-around final — and will be replaced by fellow Team USA Olympian Jade Carey.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics shared in a statement. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old athlete pulled out of the women’s team competition after performing on the vault, where she did not go through with a planned, complicated move called the Amanar. Her landing was wobbly, as well, and she scored 13.766 for a 1.5 twist.

She then left the competition floor with one of the team’s trainers and later returned, wearing the white Team USA track suit, to sit on the sidelines and cheer for her teammates. Jordan Chiles, one of the team’s alternates, subbed in for her on the uneven bars. The American team went to win the silver medal in the event; Russia took home gold and Britain nabbed bronze.

USA Gymnastics released a statement on Tuesday that read: “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” Biles herself later told reporters that mental “demons” had gotten the best of her and that “I have to focus on my mental health… I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt.”

As of press time, Biles is still scheduled to compete in the apparatus finals, which consist of the vault and uneven bars (on Sunday, Aug. 1), the women’s floor routine (on Monday, Aug. 2) and the balance beam (on Tuesday, Aug. 3).