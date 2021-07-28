DC's Stargirl's Luke Wilson Learned Marvel Stars Are 'Odd People!' While Living With His Brother Owen Wilson

RELATED STORIES Stargirl Boss Teases Joel McHale's Role in Season 2 -- Or Is It for Season 3?

DC’s Stargirl star Luke Wilson‘s wish came true when he and his brother, Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius on Marvel’s Loki series, lived together while working in Atlanta on their respective superhero shows.

Luke told TVLine a year ago that when the COVID pandemic first hit, “My brother, Owen, was two months into a Marvel show and they had to hit pause on that, so I’m hoping that we’ll both go back to work in Atlanta at the same time. It’d be fun to live together, with him on a Marvel thing and me on a DC thing.”

Well, fun was indeed had, Luke confirmed for TVLine while doing press for Stargirl Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, Aug. 10 on The CW).

“We shared a house… for a little over a month, and it was actually really fun,” Luke updated us. “We hadn’t done that in a long time, though we see each other all the time. To be on location in the same town, living in the same house, was really fun.”

He also added dryly, “I don’t know if you’ve ever lived with anybody in the Marvel universe but… odd people! Very, very odd people.”

Speaking about their similar TV gigs, Luke said, “It was funny for me, working for DC and doing a superhero show, while Owen was playing Mobius on Loki… Like me, he had not worked on a superhero project, but I know he had a great time. He enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston, and it seems like that show turned out great, too.”

That said, Luke joked that he couldn’t grasp the timey-wimey Disney+ series. “I never did understand the plot of Loki,” he said with a furrowed brow. “I had it explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it.”

TVLine also asked Luke if there was any good-natured rivalry between the brothers, as stars of projects from comic book competitors DC and Marvel.

“I don’t know that we had a ‘rivalry,’ but [Owen] has two sons and they watched both shows [and] I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl. But I don’t know, I might have just been projecting that!” he shared. “But no, they made a great show.”

