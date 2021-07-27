Our Kind of People: Yaya DaCosta Brings Martha's Vineyard to Its Knees in First Teaser for Fox's Lee Daniels Soap

RELATED STORIES Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, Masked Singer, The Resident and Others

Angela Vaughn has a secret that will take down one of the most powerful Black families in Martha’s Vineyard. And she’s about to let it out.

This much is clear from the just-released teaser for Fox’s Our Kind of People — premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c — a “soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement” from executive producers Lee Daniels (Empire) and Karin Gist (Star).

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book, the drama invites viewers into the Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a “historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years.”

Single-mom Angela (played by Chicago Med‘s Yaya DaCosta) has been raised to feel like she doesn’t belong in this privileged world. As she explains in the teaser, “the only crown I’ve ever worn is the one growing out of my head.” But as previously mentioned, Angela has a secret. “Little do they know, I’m one of them,” she purrs. “So whether they like it or not, I belong here.”

Along with DaCosta, the series stars Morris Chestnut (The Resident), Joe Morton (Scandal), Nadine Ellis (Let’s Stay Together), Lance Gross (Hawaii 5-0), Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire), Kyle Bary (Ginny & Georgia) and newcomer Alana Bright. Additional executive producers include Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Marc Velez, Claire Brown, Pam Williams and Montrel McKay.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of the drama that Our Kind of People has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.