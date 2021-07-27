TVLine Items: Lily Rabe Joins First Lady, JoJo Siwa Musical Trailer and More

The First Lady‘s remarkable cast just keeps getting better: American Horror Story vet Lily Rabe has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming scripted anthology, TVLine has learned.

The political drama from writer/creator Aaron Cooley will chronicle the lives of a number of First Ladies throughout American history, with the first season focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. Rabe will play Lorena “Hick” Hickock, a pioneering journalist who by 1932 became America’s best-known female reporter and was a devoted friend and mentor to Eleanor Roosevelt.

Rabe joins a cast that already includes Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt. In addition to American Horror Story, Rabe’s TV credits include The Undoing, Tell Me Your Secrets and The Whispers.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Sinner has added Joe Cobden (Blindspot, Modern Family) to its Season 4 cast in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Lou Raskin, the beloved Chief of Police on Hanover Island who enjoys the simple life and knows most residents by name.

* FX on Hulu’s comedy anthology from host/creator B.J. Novak will be titled The Premise, with a cast that includes Ben Platt (The Politician), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and more. The first two episodes will premiere Thursday, Sept. 16.

* Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) and Debbi Morgan (Power) will guest-star on Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot, along with Eric Winter (The Rookie), the real-life husband of series star Roselyn Sanchez, according to TV Insider. Fantasy Island premieres Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c.

* Netflix has set a Friday, Sept. 17 release date for Chicago Party Aunt, an animated comedy inspired by Chris Witaske’s popular Twitter account and following the titular Diane Dunbrowski (voiced by Superstore‘s Lauren Ash) as she stays true to her mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that [s–t] into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” The voice cast also includes Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Witaske himself.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for The J Team (premiering Friday, Sept. 3), a live-action musical starring pop singer and social media sensation JoJo Siwa:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?