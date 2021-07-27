Goliath Final Season Premiere Date Is (Finally) Set at Amazon

More than 20 months after it was renewed, Amazon Prime‘s Goliath has been given a premiere date for its fourth and final season. Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

The streamer announced on Tuesday that the legal drama, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton, will release all of its final eight episodes on Friday, Sept. 24 (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide).

In the farewell season, which was ordered back in November 2019, Thornton’s Billy McBride returns to his “big law” roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. “In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right,” reads the synopsis.

“I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story,” showrunner Lawrence Trilling said at the time of the final-season order. “Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast. I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.”

Goliath‘s farewell run also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and J.K. Simmons.

