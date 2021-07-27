American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Serves Up 'Twice the Terror' With Aliens and Sirens — Watch

RELATED STORIES Aaron Tveit Goes Full Patrick Bateman in American Horror Stories Episode 2: 'It's Brutal, Violent and Unexpected'

Prepare for the alien-mermaid orgy of your nightmares. (Or your dreams. We don’t know what you’re into.)

FX on Tuesday released the full-length teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the highly anticipated 10th installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology franchise — and it’s quite literally out of this world.

The minute-long video gives us much of what we’ve come to expect from the AHS-verse at this point, complete with an eerie soundtrack and haunting/confusing visuals. (Are we completely losing it, or is that alien performing an autopsy on a piece of meat in the shape of a violin?)

The teaser also confirms the official titles for each half of the season. Part 1 is apparently titled “Red Tide,” while Part 2 shall henceforth be known as “Death Valley.”

This season’s cast includes a handful of Horror Story staples — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross are all slated to return — as well as a few newcomers, including Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

AHS: Double Feature premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c. Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what the dual season has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.