TVLine Items: Jai Courtney Joins Pratt's List, Locklear's Small Stuff and More

DC’s Captain Boomerang will clash with Marvel’s Star-Lord when Jai Courtney appears in Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the thriller series stars Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He then returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.

Courtney will fill the recurring guest star role of Steve Horn, a billionaire whose “bread and butter is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations” — and that will land him in Reece’s crosshairs, Variety reports.

The cast also includes Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Constance Wu (actor), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase).

Read for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Lifetime has greenlit Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, in which Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) plays the eponymous co-author of the best-selling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff. Kristine’s world comes crashing down after her husband/writing partner Richard (The Vampire Diaries’ Jason MacDonald) unexpectedly passes away. The cast also includes Emily Rose (Haven) and Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure (Fuller House).

* Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why) has joined Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling series The Summer I Turned Pretty, as have Sean Kaufman (Manifest), Alfredo Narciso (Manifest), David Iacono (Grand Army), Summer Madison (First Wives Club) and newcomers Rain Spencer and Minnie Mills.

* Creepshow Season 3 will premiere Thursday, Sept. 23 on Shudder (as well as via the Shudder hub within AMC+), while Season 2 will make its linear debut Monday, Sept. 6 on AMC proper.

* Blumhouse Television and the WWE have tag-teamed on The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, a scripted limited series based on McMahon’s 1994 trial for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to wrestling talent. (A network is not yet attached.)

* The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s second, 10-episode season will premiere Sunday, Oct. 3 on AMC. Watch a teaser: