Departure Season 2: Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer Get Involved in Derailed Train Drama in Peacock Trailer

TSIB investigator Kendra Malley, having previously solved the mystery of a disappeared airliner, next digs into a suspiciously derailed train — as seen in the first trailer for Season 2 of Departure, which premieres Stateside on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Season 2 of the conspiracy series follows Malley (played by The Good Wife‘s Archie Panjabi) as she is recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster — the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan, whilst traveling between Toronto and Chicago.

Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers. Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train’s software…and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions.

Also back for Season 2 is the late Christopher Plummer as Kendra’s mentor, Howard Lawson, Kris Holden-Ried and Mark Rendall as TSIB investigators Dominic and Theo, and Florence Ordesh as Rose Tate.

New for Season 2, meanwhile, are Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Karen LeBlanc (Ransom), Donal Logue (Gotham), Etienne Kellici (The Republic of Sarah), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Wendy Crewson (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Charlie Carrick (Reign), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias), David Hewlett (Clarice) and Greg Bryk (Frontier).

All six episodes of Season 2 will release on Aug. 5.