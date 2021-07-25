Virgin River's Grayson Gurnsey on Ricky and Lizzie's Chances After Season 3: 'He Needs to Understand Her Feelings'

Mel and Jack aren’t the only Virgin River couple in crisis at the close of the Netflix drama’s third season.

Ricky and Lizzie, the show’s resident Romeo and Juliet, officially called it quits — largely due to the fact that Ricky began the process of enlisting in the Marines without telling her. (As Liz Lemon would say, that’s a deal breaker, ladies!) Even actor Grayson Gurnsey admits that he was “very surprised” by his character’s actions this season.

“I didn’t expect that when I was reading the script,” Gurnsey tells TVLine. “I was like, ‘What? He won’t do that. That’s crazy!’ But I was proven wrong. It was a great twist, and I liked it a lot.”

As for a potential Ricky/Lizzie reunion down the line, Gurnsey says, “I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him and he has learned his lesson — not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understand of her feelings. That was Ricky’s whole problem this season. He understood that he messed up, but he would never really take it to heart. That’s what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together with her — he needs to understand her feelings.”

And if they don’t end up getting back together? Well, Gurnsey is prepared for that outcome, as well.

“I think they have genuine love for each other, but it’s also puppy love,” he explains. “When it’s your first love, you might not necessarily love that person for the right reasons, but you can still learn something very valuable and become a better person from that relationship.”

There’s also the not-so-small matter of where Ricky could be stationed in the Marines. Though Ricky is hoping for San Diego — which would at least keep him in the same state — it’s possible that he could relocate to South Carolina.

“I kind of hope he goes to South Carolina, which sounds like a lot more fun,” Gurnsey says, though he acknowledges that the distance would require “a lot of Skype and Zoom” to keep his character on screen.

OK, let’s talk: Are you hoping that Ricky and Lizzie get back together, or do you think their relationship has run its natural course? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the couple below.