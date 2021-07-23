Ordinary Joe Trailer: James Wolk Has Three Different Lives in NBC Fall Drama

James Wolk, who once lived two lives on Fox’s gone-too-soon Lone Star, is taking on three different “What if…?” journeys in the trailer for NBC’s fall drama Ordinary Joe.

In the Sliding Doors-esque series, “life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything,” reads the official synopsis. Wolk’s character Joe Kimbreau “faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.”

In one scenario, Joe asks out a girl (played by Under the Dome‘s Natalie Martinez) at graduation and goes on to become a rock star, while in another, he marries his best friend (YOU‘s Elizabeth Lail) and works in a hospital. The third fork in the road has Joe following in his father’s footsteps as a police officer. “But when it comes down to it, there is no ‘right’ choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable… and beautiful,” the synopsis adds.

The show’s cast also includes Arrow and Russian Doll vet Charlie Barnett.

Ordinary Joe premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c on NBC, following the return of The Voice.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts and to let us know if you’ll be tuning in.