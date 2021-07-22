The Last of Us: Anna Torv Joins HBO Adaptation, Opposite Pedro Pascal

RELATED STORIES Mindhunter Is 'Probably' Done at Netflix, Says EP David Fincher

Mindhunter Is 'Probably' Done at Netflix, Says EP David Fincher 20 Great TV Shows That Never Won a Major Award: The Leftovers, Hannibal, Oz, The Good Place, Fringe and More

Anna Torv, prepare to put your (video) game face on.

The Fringe/Mindhunter actress has joined the cast of The Last of Us, HBO’s series adaptation of the PlayStation phenom. Torv will play the recurring role of Tess, a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world.

Set two decades after the implosion of current-day society, The Last of Us will follow Joel (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) will play Ellie in the drama, which is being written and exec produced by Chernobyl EP Craig Mazin. Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer and creative director, will write and exec-produce the series, as well.

The ensemble also includes Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Nico Parker (The Third Day), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Con O’Neill (Chernobyl).