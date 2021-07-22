TVLine Items: Woodley's Showtime Series, Marla Gibbs on Days and More

Big Little Lies vet Shailene Woodley is taking on another tale about complicated ladies, with a starring role in Showtime’s straight-to-series drama Three Women.

“In this intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives,” reads the official synopsis. “Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”

Woodley will portray Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each of the three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, changing the course of her life forever in the process.

Three Women is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is also a writer and executive producer on the series. Laura Eason (The Loudest Voice, House of Cards) will serve as showrunner.

* Days of Our Lives is staging a mini 227 reunion, tapping Marla Gibbs to play the mother of Jackée Harry’s character Paulina, Soap Opera Digest reports. Gibbs’ first episode airs Tuesday, Aug. 17.

* Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, The Code) will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes’ novel, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has renewed the comedy series That Damn Michael Che for Season 2.

* Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings) and Kyle Brandt (Good Morning Football) will co-host Peacock’s Frogger competition series, based on the 1980s video game.

* Billie Eilish’s concert special Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, in which the singer performs every song from the album in sequential order on the Hollywood Bowl stage, will debut Friday, Sept. 3 on Disney+. Watch a teaser:

