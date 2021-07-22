Robin Roberts' Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does GMA Vet Stack Up Against Guest Host Competition?

RELATED STORIES George Stephanopoulos' Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against Guest Host Competition?

Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, whose one week run as interim Jeopardy! emcee comes to an end Friday, endeavored to “bring a little bit of” the late Alex Trebek to her guest-hosting role.

“I can’t be him — no one can be him,” she acknowledges. “I just want to bring a little of the spirit that he brought each and every time he was here in this studio.”

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the Trebek as host is expected to be made next month.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Roberts’ July 23 swan song, we gotta ask: How does she stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, ex-Today host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Roberts’ GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, CNBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!